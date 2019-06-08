By LARRY NGALA

IN BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI

Kenya once again failed to recapture the Africa Region Four Golf Championship title after going down to defending champions Uganda in the match play final at the par-71 Bujumbura Golf Club course here in Burundi.

The Kenyan side halved one single match but lost the second and the foursomes, to eventually settle for the silver medal position.

The loss is being put down to and a clear indication of their poor preparations as they trained fore only one week while Uganda has been in training for the past month.

“We owe this victory to our Golf Union for putting us in training camp for the past one month, and it has paid off well,” said Uganda team captain Joseph Chinywai, who halved his singles match with Kenya captain Samuel Njoroge.

Simon Njogu was beaten 1-up in the other single match by Godfrey Nsubuga.

The two Kenyan juniors Mutahi Kibugu and Zubair Khan also went down fighting, beaten by one hole by the Ugandan pair of Daniel Baguma and Rodell Gaita.

Kenya will now have to wait until 2020 for a shot at redemption and it will be in their rivals backyard as Uganda are next year’s hosts.

“We gave it oure best but I think we were not just lucky as you can see, the matches were very tight and could have gone either way,” observed Njoroge.

Kenya had led in the 72-hole Stroke Play qualifying event which gave hope to the Kenyan officials here led by Kenya Golf Union chairman Anthony Murage and team manager Ben Omuodo.

“Uganda as usual, showed their very best against our boys but we will try and prepare well for next year’s championship though we real wanted to take this one,” admitted Murage.

Tanzania finished third after beating Burundi in both singles and foursomes. Victor Joseph beat Jean Simbagoya 7-6 and Ally Mcharo won 2-1 against Salum Hakizimana while in the foursomes, Richard Mtweve and Abbas Adam beat Mousa Harerimana 7-5.