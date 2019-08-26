Wakhu in joint lead at Safari Tour

By LARRY NGALA

Golf Park’s David Wakhu on Monday produced the lowest round so far of two under par 69 to join Railway’s Alfred Nandwa and Royal Nairobi’s Dennis Saikwa at the top of the leader board as a field of 23 players made the second round cut.

Among those proceeding to Tuesday’s third round of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour golf series at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course is one amateur.

Wakhu, who won last year’s first leg at the same venue, started well, firing in a birdie four at the par five-first hole.

He, however, bogeyed the third and fourth hole although he managed to recover the two shots at the fifth and seventh to carry over one under par at the back nine where birdied the 11th, and 17th and dropped a shot at the par three 15th for the day’s 69 which gave him a total of two over par 144.

Hang in there

This was the same score as joint first round leader Alfred Nandwa and Dennis Saikwa who shot his second straight 72.

“Today’s round was good as I made a few crucial putts to give myself a chance so that I can hang in there for the last two rounds.

“I am feeling good at the moment and my aim is to try and shoot under par in the remaining two rounds because that could easily propel me to the top of the leader board at the end,’’ said Wakhu.

Saikwa made birdies on the fourth, fifth after dropping shots on the second and third holes, to level the front nine.

He was firing well at the back nine until he picked up a bogey at the 17th missing the greens.

Nandwa, on the other hand, birdied the fifth, but threw away his chances of a good round, when he bogeyed the sixth, eighth and ninth.

The leader board:

David Wakhu 75, 69 — 144

Dennis Saikwa 72, 72 — 144

Alfred Nandwa 71, 73 — 144

Njuguna Ngugi 77, 69 — 146

Greg Snow 74, 72 — 146

Mathew Wahome 73, 74 — 147

C.J. Wangai 76, 72 — 148

Riz Charania 74, 74 — 148

Dismas Indiza 71, 77 — 148