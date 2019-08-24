Wakhu's team top in Safari Tour Pro-Am

By LARRY NGALA

Golf Park professional David Wakhu, who was first winner of the 2018 Safari Tour series at Nyali, Saturday led his team of Nyali amateurs John Middleton, Mohamed Essa and lady golfer Hilda Mugure to a two-point victory in the Pro-Am tournament which officially kicked off this year’s competition at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course.

“I have been playing well lately and I’m glad I made some contribution in our team. I enjoyed playing with pro Wakhu who played four under par in the first nine and level par, and wish him the best in the pro event,’’ said Mugure.

The four posted a total of 86 points, beating the team of pro Alfred Nandwa of Kenya Railway Golf Club and amateurs Joseph Kaguru, Vanessa Peris and lot hitter Terry Odoo who took second prize with a score of 84 points. In third place was the team of pro Simon Ngige of Thika Sports Club playing with amateurs Omari Kaingu Lewa, Kimani Munene and E. Kimani who posted a total of 81 points.

In the individual section, Dhanji Pindolia carded an impressive 43 points to win ahead of the handicap five Kelly Rob on 39 points to claim the men’s first prize.

Taking the ladies title was Mary Kandu on 36 points, while in the subsidiary events, Allan Mola won the men’s longest drive with Mary Kandu winning the longest drive for the ladies.

Peter Waiyaki was the nearest to pin prize winner in the event which attracted a field of 108 players, where Ijaz Sheikh and John Middleton won the nines on 21 points each.

The main pro event which has attracted a field of 46 players drawn from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania gets underway from Sunday 7am at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club where at stake will be Sh1 million for those who will make cut for Monday’s second round.