Wanjiru claims Thika Ladies Open crown

By LARRY NGALA

Despite hitting a string of bogeys particularly at the back nine, Kiambu Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru still managed to clinch the Silver Division title in the 2019 Thika Ladies Open golf tournament at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course over the weekend.

The handicap two Wanjiru, who has missed some few national events this season, bogeyed the third, fourth and fifth and later on at the eighth.

She closed the front nine with a birdie at the par five-ninth for three over par. She however dropped a shot after a shot at the back for a poor five over par to complete the day’s eight over par 80, beating Vet Lab’s Mercy Nyanchama by two shots. Another Vet Lab player Agnes Nyakio was third on 84 gross.

“The greens were slow and very difficult and made me miss so many birdie chances. Otherwise my game general was just fine." said Wanjiru.

The Bronze title in the event sponsored by Coca Cola and Qwetu Students Residence, was Grace Wanjohi, who carded 89 gross to win by five shots from Mumbi Njuguna and Mercy Meru, who finished second and third places respectively.

In the Silver division nett category, Wairimu Thande posted nett 72 to win by one shot from F. Chemtai and two better than third-placed Rachel Ndei.

Taking the overall nett in the Bronze division was Florence Githiori also on nett 72, winning by a shot from Ann Kariuki and J. Wokabi and in the men’s subsdiary, Jeff Karue carded 17 and 21 for 38 to beat K. Muoria and Kariuki Kiarie on countback. Rob Barton and Charles Ngunjiri won the nines with 23 and 21 points.

In Nyali, a record field of 134 players participated in the Roland House Charity Golf Competition over the weekend, a field that included Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and County Speaker Aharub Khatri.

The event, which was in aid of Noor Orphanage, Roland House in Mtongwe which looks after 30 orphan girls, was won by Fahmy Bajaber with a score of 42 points.

He won by two points from Martin Masara and Peter Gathuri, while firing 39 points was Domic Makau. In the ladies section, the on-form Vanesa Paris carded 38 points to win ahead of Pauline Gachara on 35.

Tariq Jamal claimed the Junior title with a score of 38 points and the senior title went to Suhas Gudka on 33. Emerging the best guest was Bharat Chavda with 31, while the nines went to Jatin Malde and Sanjay Kotecha both with 22 points each.

At Karen, William Muguima from Kiambu Golf Club played the best golf of his life, firing an amazing 45 points on the tough par 72 Karen Country Club course, to emerge the overall winner of the Crown Paints Corporate golf tournament.

Taking the men’s title in the event which attracted 114 golfers was Thomas Kahuria of Muthaiga with 39 points after beating David Simwa of Vet Lab and Maxhakos Golf Club’s Nderitu Macharia on countback.

In the ladies section, Shivani Chandaria of Sigona posted 33 points to win ahead of Edah Wangui, while the team event went to the team of Nderitu Macharia, Dipak Halai, Alan Simu and Peter Ngahu.

They together posted 92 points, as Paul Wangaruro and Githinji Mureithi won the nines on 25 and 23 points.

The following are summarised results of the weekend Golf round-up;

At Muthaiga; Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority Golf Day Overall Winner Anthony Mungai 42pts, Men Winner Kibugu Kagwe 38pts, Dr. Kamau Thugge 38, Third Kumar Dhall 37, Gross Winner John Gitonga 75 Gross, Lady Winner June Waweru 35pts. Susan Kanyora 33, Senior Winner Paul Gondi 35, Junior Winner Junaid Manji 31, Guest Winner Purity Muthoni 32pts.

At Ruiru; Accountants Golf Day; Overall winner: Dr R T Kamau (20,21) 41 pts,

Men winner: Thagichu Kiiru 41, John M Mwangi 40, Lady winner: Pauline Mungai 39, Esther Mwuoria 38, Catherine Wambui 37, Accontants winner: Peter Njinu 38, Victor Nyarega 35,

Michael Nyangi 34, Guest winner: B M Kimani 37, Guest lady: Mary Wanjiku 38, Gross winner :B Omondi 73 gross.

In Nyeri; Friends of the Chairman Golf Day; Overall winner- Joshua Kinoti 42, Men- Arthur Muchiri 38, Kimani Bow 38, John Nderi 37, Jacob Kamere 36, John Mungai 36, Lady winner- Mercy Mburu 39, Anne Waiganjo 33, Jennifer Kariuki 33.

At Railway; John Paul Golf Day; Overall winner- Simon Karemu 38 pts, Men- Frank Ombura 37, S.K. Mwaura 36m Lady- nancy Kariuki 37, Mildred Malubi 31, Guest winner- K. Waweru 34, Gross winner- Samuel Njoroge 70.