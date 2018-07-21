Tiger Woods moves into share of lead at British Open

By AFP

More by this Author

CARNOUSTIE

Tiger Woods rediscovered his golden touch on Saturday with six birdies in his third round moving him into a share of the lead at the British Open.

After two underwhelming even-par rounds, Woods needed something special in the third round at Carnoustie and he was on course for just that after reaching the 16th hole at six under for a tournament he has won three times.

Three successive birdies from the ninth to the 11th sent the 42-year-old to five under and a birdie on the par five 14th into a share of the lead with fellow Americans, defending champion Jordan Spieth, overnight leaders Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Spieth had got his round going with an eagle at the par-four first hole which signalled his intent, and a birdie on the fourth to six under.

The later starters were hoping the afternoon conditions would remain as calm as the morning, when Justin Rose fired a superb seven-under-par round of 64 to move to four-under overall.