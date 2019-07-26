Young Savla beats huge field at Muthaiga Club

A field of 60 juniors turned up at Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday for Muthaiga Golf Camp-US Kids Golf Skills Challenge.

Leading the five years and under category was Leela Savla with 21 points, beating Rubi Kitunzi and Keila Kibe on 14 and 10 points respectively. Alambir Singh won boys category on 12 who had seven. In the six to eight (6-8) years category for girls, Vallari Soni on 18 points, beat Joanna King by a point. Alexandra Ochola was third on 15 points.

The boys category was high-scoring affair, with Kristen Maina picking up the first prize with a score of 33 points. Adam Nesbit came second on 22, followed by Matt on 19 points. Leading in girls’ 9 to 13 years group was Agamjot Kalsi on 11 points, one better than Siena Avengelidis. Taamuli Burugu was third with nine points.

The boys’ winner was Hetansh Shah on 29 points, followed by Kihara Waithaka on 24, and Kevin Shi with 18. Gerald Ngunyi was the only player in the category for 14 years and over, where Ngunyi carded 14 points.

Coach Emmanuel Kasio said he was excited by the turn-out and the increasing interest in golf among parents.

Meanwhile, it’s a big day at Kisii Sports Club where the nine-hole course host the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation Games (Kecoso) golf tournament this weekend.

This is the first time Kissi County is hosting the games. Last year the games were held in Kakamega County. The games will start with golf competition.

Open to Kisii golfers as well as those from other clubs in Nyanza and Western region. The tournament is sponsored by Kenya Ports Authority which is holding Kecoso chairmanship for 2019 to 2020 season.

Drawn to join the rest of the regional golfers include Nick Salat from Kericho, Nyali Golf and Country Club Jon Stokes who is also the Finance Director of Grain Bulk Handlers Ltd, and Susan Stokes, Lady Captain at Nyali.

Kisii captain Wycliffe Ayienda has said the course is in good condition and all set to host the event which has also attracted guests such Minet Insurance Group CEO Joe Onsando among others.