Zim Chinhoi takes early lead at Entebbe Open

Zimbabwean professional Robson Chinhoi took an early lead in the Entebbe Open, the fourth leg of the Safari Tour golf series after firing seven under par 64 at the Entebbe Golf Club’s par 71 course on Wednesday.

The former Uganda Open champion birdied the first, third, seventh, eighth and ninth for a clean five under par 30 at the front nine. At the back nine, he dropped the only shot of the day at the 12th after picking up a birdie at the par five-11th.

He completed the round with two more birdies at the 15th and 18th for two under par back nine.

He finished two clear shots ahead of Kenya’s Kopan Timbe and Uganda’s Silver Opio both on five under par 66. Timbe birdied the sixth, and seventh, and at the 11th, and 15th, after dropping a shot at the 12th though an eagle three at the par five-18th sealed off a great day for him as he tied with the Ugandan in second place.

EIGHT BIRDIES

Opio bogeyed three holes but managed to roll in a total of eight birdies, with another Kenyan Ken Bollo finishing on 69, a shot better than Justus Madoya and Uganda’s Herman Mutawe.

Lawrence Muhenda of Uganda tied with Kenya’s Tony Omuli, John Wangai and Greg Snow on level par 71.