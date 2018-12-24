By LARRY NGALA

High handicapper Jeremiah Onyach had his best outing of the 2018 season at the Sunset Golfing Society Golf Series’ grand finale at the lakeside Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu on Saturday.

Despite the late rains which saw a number of players failing to finish their 18 holes, the handicap 28 Onyach combined 20 and 21 for an excellent 41 points to take the overall title, beating guest winner Geoffrey Obuon by one point. Playing off handicap 16, Obuon carded 21 and 19 points to win by two points from Amrish Patel while B.V. Patel, on 36 points, was third after a countback with Raju Bhayani.

Leading the Sunset members was Tobbias See with 34 to win by one point from second placed Paul Gondi who beat Samuel Onyango on countback with 33 points. Fourth was Ben Bella on 31 points while Pat Odima clinched the ladies first prize, winning well ahead of C. Kaddikinyi on 25 points.

At the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course, handicap two Benard Omondi beat the club’s other leading amateur Chris Andrea 3-1 in the Club’s 2018 Championship finals and Christmas Golf Day to clinch the club’s most prestigious golf title. In the ladies’ section, as expected, Irene Wamoro, playing off handicap 18, beat Winnie Kamau in the final match.

In the Christmas Day event, club captain Peter Mwaura playing off handicap 15 combined 19 and 21 for an impressive 40 points to win by one point from George Wachira and third placed Benson Kimani.

Taking the ladies prize was Teresiah Wainaina who posted 15 and 16 for 31 to beat Margaret Muriu on countback.

Taking the top prize among the guests was Mose Sami on an impressive 41 points made up of 17 and fine back nine score of 24 points while the men’s longest drive went to Isaac Nguku while Teresiah Wainaina won the ladies’ prize.

At Nyeri Golf Club, a Catholic priest, Paul Wangai, carded 38 and 32 for nett to win the win the last mug of 2018 with a score of 70 nett, beating Paul Maingi by four shots.

Christopher Kiai on 76 was third after beating Sam Githitu on countback.

Taking the gross title was Mwangi Gathu on 87 while Stella Mwangi, playing off handicap four, was the lady winner on nett 75. She won ahead of Mercy Mburu on 77 nett and the nines went to Jennifer Kariuki on 34 and Joel Githanda on 36 while Henry Kungu claimed the junior title on 96 nett.

At Thika Sports Club, handicap five golfer Paul Nduati carded nett 70 to claim the ‘A’ Division mug where Simon Ndungu on 73 nett 73 was second.