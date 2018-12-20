Nyanza Golf Club hosts Sunset Golfing grand finale

Ndumberi Golf Club popularly known as “St Andrews’’ as it hosts the annual Don Mwaura Golf Day.

By LARRY NGALA

Local golf action shifts to Kisumu City for the grand finale of the 2018 Sunset Golfing Society golf series at the lake side Nyanza Golf Club course on Saturday.

The Kisumu action comes hot on the heels of the Nyali Open in Mombasa and CDF Trophy held at Muthaiga last weekend. This year’s Sunset Golfing Society grand finale has attracted a field of 103 players, majority being Sunset members.

Club captain Sam Deya however says there is still room for those who did not enter early enough for their names to be included in the draw. “We are still accepting post entries for those who were late in submitting their names particularly Sunset members’’ he said.

Deya said the course is in good condition and golfers should expect an “excellent” outing. “It has not rained for the past two days now and if it remains like that until Saturday, golfers will be playing on an excellent course. The course remain tight and challenging with the initial wet situation having progressively improved. The greens however are very fast save for the 18th hole,” he added.

This year’s event is sponsored by Kenya Nuclear Energy Board, VIP Hotel, Madeya, Acacia Hotel, Fly 540, Cedras Restaurant and Riley Falcon.

Leading the Sunset Golfing Society members will be chairman Abel Munda, his captain Hesbon Odumbe and a host of others drawn from various clubs in the country with Royal Nairobi as usual leading with the highest number of golfers.

Those travelling from Royal include former Sunset chairman Barth Ragalo, Herman Odera, Wycliffe Onyango, Ken Nyangaga, and senior pro Elisha Kasuku. Going for the top prize among the members will include the long hitting David Sate, Wycliffe Nyambogo, Paul Otieno, Maurice Oduor, Joseph Atito, Noah Winja, Raju Bhayani, and lady golfer Elizabeth Akinyi.

Also drawn are Kenya Defense Forces Golf Association (KDFGA) patron Major General George Owinoh from Nakuru, and out-going Muthaiga captain James Ondigo. Teeing off is set for 6.30am with no break and club captain Deya has asked players to strictly follow their drawn time.

Meanwhile it’s a big day again at Ndumberi Golf Club popularly known as “St Andrews’’ as it hosts the annual Don Mwaura Golf Day sponsored by a Kiambu Golf Club member Don Mwaura. It has attracted 81 players though club captain Michael Karanga and is still welcoming more players.

Leading the hunt for the top prize will be Mike Ngene, Stephen Kiaro, Patrick Nduari, veteran David Ndirangu and the club captain Michael Karanga.

At Ruiru, over 200 players are drawn for the Christmas Golf Day and Ruiru Championship finals.