By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

African ladies hockey champions Telkom made a flying start in the national hockey 5s tournament when they whipped national secondary schools' losing finalists St John’s Girls' Kaloleni 5-0 on Saturday.

The match at Mombasa Sports ground ground saw Telkom take the lead in the third minute through Lilian Aura with Maureen Okumu adding another seconds later.

Terry Masibo was on the mark in the fifth minute as Jacky Mwangi got in the scoring sheet with a brace in the sixth and 13th minute.

In another ladies clash, Mombasa Sports Club registered a fine 3-0 victory over their sister team MSC Squids. The victors went ahead in the fourth minute through Margaret Akinyi, who was on the mark again eight minutes later with Naima Masoud scoring the third.

In the men's category, St Charles Lwanga Secondary made a good start by edging Mtongwe Flickers 2-1 in a thrilling clash.

It was Flickers who took the lead in the 11th minute, but Lwanga levelled a minute later via Calvin Oringo. The same player gave Lwanga the winner in the 15th minute.

In the other men's match, Blue Ocean Chefs fought hard to register a narrow 5-4 victory over Parklands.

Blue Ocean’s Joshua Njogu was the first player to score three goals in a match with other two goals coming from Anthony Tuju.

Parklands got their goals via Dan Onyango who scored a double with other goals scored by Eugene Sakwa and Owen Oduor.