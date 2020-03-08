Blazers punish wasteful Spartans

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Midfielder Caroline Guchu scored the sole goal in the second half as champions Blazers, formerly Telkom, launched their title defence with a 1-0 win against A stubborn United States International University- Africa (USIU-A) Spartans 1-0 during the women’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Guchu scored in the 47 minute through a superb field goal.

At the same time, debutantes Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines held regulars Strathmore University's Scorpions to a barren draw in the earlier match played at the same venue.

Wolverines, alongside Oranje Leonas, earned promotion to the top tier after finishing in the top two positions in the Super League last season.

Reached for comment, a visibly frustrated Scorpions coach Meshack Senge was disappointed with the result.

“There was no urgency at all and no individual effort from the players was noticed as well. Two points lost and it’s sad that we began the season with a draw. We have to work on our finishing going forward," Senge said.

Advertisement

DFG Wolverines coach Denis Owoka was happy with the point.

“Getting a point from Strathmore is a big deal since they have been in the Premier League for the longest time. We haven’t trained together as a team and going forward we hope to improve on our midfield," noted Owoka.

In the matching pitting record holder Blazers against the Spartans, the students dominated in both quarters of the first half. but were wasteful as both teams headed to the breather goalless.

On return, Blazers grew in the game, but once again the students were a better side in the third quarter, but the champions had goalkeeper Cnythia Odhiambo to thank with her superb saves.

The students were later punished for their poor delivery when Guchu tapped in Rachel Ousa's shot to put Blazers 1-0 up in the third quarter.