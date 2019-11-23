“I think we gave them (Balzers) a good run this season and my players should be proud of their performances, but Blazers have an edge over us due to their experience,” Okeyo said.

By BRIAN YONGA

Blazers (formerly Telkom) on Saturday sealed a record-extending 22nd Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League crown with a match to spare.

The team achieved the feat after a 4-0 drubbing of United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans in a league match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

The win took the unbeaten champions’ points tally to 35 points from 13 matches, nine ahead of second placed Spartans, who came into the match needing to win to keep their title ambitions alive.

A brace from Elinah Chebet and a goal each from Terry Masibo and Audrey Omaido sealed the emphatic win for Blazers.

The final whistle drew wild celebrations from the players and stand-in coach Ruth Mbulo admitted this victory was sweeter than their previous successes due to their financial struggles.

“It has not been easy since Telkom pulled out of sponsoring the team and the players have had to endure off the pitch problems but it has only served to make us stronger,” Mbulo said on Saturday.

Their attention now switches to the defence of their Africa Cup of Club Championship title which bullies off in Ismailia, Egypt on December 1 and Mbulo believes they will be ready.

“The league success will only serve to motivate us as we go in search of an eleventh continental crown in Egypt,” the tactician added.

Blazers came into the match needing only a point to retain their title and were handed a perfect start by striker Omaido who fired home a sweeping move.

They doubled their lead just before halftime as Chebet’s backhand shot beat Spartans keeper Noivelle Owino at her near post.

The game was over as a contest two minutes later as Chebet got her second of the match after a lovely lay-off from Omaido. Spartans offered little in attack, missing the services of pacy attacker Rhoda Kuira. Evergreen Masibo put the icing on the cake as she sounded the boards with a sweetly taken shot via Flavia Mutiva’s penalty corner four minutes to the end.

Spartans coach Willis Okeyo conceded defeat, noting that his charges were second best.

“I think we gave them (Balzers) a good run this season and my players should be proud of their performances, but Blazers have an edge over us due to their experience,” Okeyo said.