Bottom placed Parklands fight for survival

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Parklands men's team captain Kelly Adolwa says they have no choice but to collect four points if they are to evade relegation when they parade against Kenya Police and Sailors in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League matches this weekend at the City Park Stadium.

Parklands are pegged bottom on the league standing with seven points from 14 matches and come up against fourth-placed Police, who are chasing second position on Saturday before they play Sailors on Sunday.

Adolwa said the ties are crucial and any slip up will leave them counting on the outcome of the other relegation candidates Sikh Union and Strathmore University, a situation he says they don’t want to be left in.

Sikh and Strathmore are not in action this weekend.

“It’s not a position we would have loved to be in right now and I guess we have to see how to come out of it. Kenya Police won against us 3-2, while Sailors defeated us 3-1 in the first leg and we want to turn the tables on them. On paper, these are difficult matches, but we have prepared well and we are optimistic of good results,” said Adolwa.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi said there is all to play for.

Mugambi said while they will be out to win the tie and remain on course of securing a second position finish, their opponents on other hand are fighting relegation and therefore it will be a difficult match and interesting match to look out for.

“We are an experienced side and we hope to carry the day. All the players are in good form and good to go,” said the tactician.

The last two teams in top tier at the end of the season next month will be demoted to the Super League, while the top two teams in the second tier earn promotion to the Premier League.

Other matches lined up on Saturday will see champions and leaders Butali Sugar Warrior face off with second placed Wazalendo.

Butali are unbeaten with 39 points from 15 matches, while Wazalendo have 33 points from 16 matches.

Sliders play Strathmore University in the only women’s Premier League match of the day.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium)

Saturday

Daystar v JKUAT(12pm)

Sliders v Strathmore University(2pm)

Parklands v Kenya Police(4pm)

Wazalendo v Butali Sugar Warrior (6pm)

Sunday

KU v Blazers (7am)

TUK v Multimedia University (9am)

JKUAT v Sliders(11am)

TUK v Nakuru (1pm)

Sailors v Parklands (3pm)

Greensharks V Kenya Police(5pm)