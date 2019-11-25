Broke Blazers pull out of African tourney

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya will be without a representative at this year's Africa Hockey Club Championships after Blazers formerly Telkom women’s team pulled out of the event slated for December 1-8 in Egypt.

With Blazers out of the annual event, it brings to four the number of Kenya teams that will not feature in the tourney due to financial constraints. Butali Sugar Warriors, Kenya Police and Strathmore University's Scorpions are the other Kenyan clubs who will not be travelling to Ismailia.

The development means the 10-time African champions will not defend the title they won last year in Nigeria following a 2-0 win over rivals Ghana Revenue Authority in the final.

Blazers coach Jos Openda said it was unfortunate they didn’t get financial support to boost their kitty after former sponsors Telkom cut links with the team mid this year.

“We had a round table meeting with the players on Sunday and we all came to a conclusion to pull out of the championship. Although it’s painful that we won’t grace the occasion, I think it’s for the better of the team. We want to restructure and get sponsors ahead of the new season that will see us return to the Club Championship next year,” said the award-winning coach.

Meanwhile, Parklands and Sikh Union at the weekend were relegated from the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League with a game to spare.

Parklands lost 2-0 to champions Butali Sugar Warriors on Saturday to remain bottom with seven points from 17 matches, while Sikh went down 2-1 to Strathmore University's Gladiators to stay second from bottom with nine points from as many matches.

Champions Butali are top of the table with 45 points from 17 matches. Wazalendo are second with 33 points one ahead of third-placed Kenya Police with both teams having played 17 matches. The two clash on Sunday to decide who finishes second.

In the Super League, leaders Parkroad Badgers earned promotion to the top tier with three matches at hand having earned 46 points from 19 matches.

The other remaining slot is up for grabs with Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA), Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) and Mvita being the candidates.

KCA are second with 40 points from 21 matches, MSC are third with 37 points from 20 matches while Mvita have 36 points from 20 matches.