Butali go top as Jaguars gore Wazalendo

Champions Butali Sugar Warriors moved into the summit of the men’s hockey Premier League last weekend.

The champions beat Nairobi Simba Union 3-1 to leapfrog Wazalendo, who were stunned 2-0 by Western Jaguars away in Kakamega on Saturday.

Former champions Kenya Police dropped vital points after they were forced to 2-2 draw by stubborn United States International University -Africa (USIU-A) on Saturday at City Park.

Second half goals from Conrad Wafula (42nd) and Robinson Omutekete (58th) were enough to see Western Jaguars shock Wazalendo and uphold their giant-killing instincts at Eregi Teachers College on Saturday.

The victory saw Jaguars move into second place in the league with 13 points but proved costly to Wazalendo, who not only lost their unbeaten run but also dropped from the top to third with 12 points.

Jaguars, who had previously stunned former champions Nairobi Simba and Strathmore University Gladiators, have four wins, a draw and a loss while Wazalendo have four wins and one loss.

Western Jaguars stayed at the top of the table for a day before Butali's win over Nairobi Simba on Sunday at City Park.

Moses Ademba opened the scoring for Butali Sugar with a field goal in the 25th minute before Constant Wakhura made it 2-0 in 49th minute from a penalty corner.

Ian Shama brought Nairobi Simba back into the match with a field goal in the 53rd minute only for Amos Barkibir to finish it off for Butali with three minutes to full time.

Butali Sugar, who are now the only unbeaten side this season, moved back to the top with 13 points from four wins.

USIU-A were in control of the game to lead 1-0 against Police from Lawrence Makhatsa's fourth minute goal off a penalty corner.

The varsity lads then made two substitutions in the 31st minute which brought their tempo down thus allowing Police to come back into the game firing in two goals in quick succession through Samson Kibirir and Samuel Oungo in the 45th and 46th minutes respectively.

However, the varsity students rallied back to restore parity in the 57th minute when James Muthii scored from open play.

The results saw Police drop one place to fourth with 11 points drawn from three wins, two draws and a loss while USIU-A remained sixth with six points from a win, three draws and two losses.

SHARKS FIFTH

Greensharks are fifth with nine points.

In the women’s Premier League, champions Telkom escaped with a slim 2-1 victory against USIU-A to uphold their lead with 11 points from three wins and two draws.

USIU-A stayed second with seventh points, beating Lakers, who have similar points on better goal difference.

It was until the 48th minute of the game when Telkom broke the deadlock with Lilian Aura’s winner to carry them three points. Elizabeth Chebet put Telkom ahead in the 15th minute from a field goal before Veronica Maua levelled for the varsity side from a penalty corner in the 27th minute.