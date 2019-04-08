By AYUMBA AYODI

It’s a fairy tale start for Western Jaguars in the men’s hockey Premier League after they claimed two stunning victories to scale to the top of the league standings after the weekend round of matches.

Jaguars stunned both former champions Nairobi Simba and Parklands 2-1 and 3-2 respectively at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi to move top with nine points from a clean run in three outings.

Jaguars had launched their campaign strong on March 30, shocking former champions Strathmore University Gladiators 2-0.

On Saturday, Allan Odongo scored in each half in the third and 37th minutes, while Robinson Omutekete added the other goal in 11th minute to spur Jaguars to victory against Parklands.

It’s Allan Malit who had pulled one for Parklands from the spot in the 11th minutes, a minute after Omutekete had given Jaguars a 2-0 lead.

Malit would have completed his brace for Parklands in the 49th minute, but all was in vain since Jaguars, who had gone ahead 3-1 with Odongo’s goal in the 37th minute, defended well to carry the day.

Omutekete was the hero against Nairobi Simba when he equalised for Jaguars in the 45th minute, before handing them the winner three minute later.

Shabaz Shag had given Simba the lead in the fourth minute, before Omutekete’s silencing double.

“It’s simply a perfect start for our young team,” said one of Jaguars deputy coach Peter Okova, adding that the exposure several young players, who played for the Kenya team at Africa Youth and Olympic Youth Olympics is paying off for them.

“Let champions Butali and Police know that we are coming for them…nothing scares us,” said Okova.

Wazalendo, who had taken the league’s early lead the previous weekend when they handed Nairobi Simba a 1-0 defeat, drops to second with six points from two wins.

Champions Butali Sugar Warriors are third with three points from one win and are followed by Untied States International University with three points from two losses and a win.

In the women’s Premier League, Amira Sailors moved to the second place in the league with four points after they railed from behind to beat Kenyatta University 2-1.

Melody Nyagaka gave the varsity students the lead in the 10th minute, before Pauline Naise level for Sailors in 25th minute before Sarah Bonareri’s winner in the 43rd minute.