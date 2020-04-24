Germany-bound Okumu a Scorpions girl at heart

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya women’s hockey captain Gilly Okumu says she is at Strathmore University’s Scorpions to stay even after graduating in 2018.

Okumu said the varsity side had supported and groomed her into the player she is now after joining in 2014 from school powerhouse Sinyolo Secondary School.

“I don’t see myself playing for any other team locally if not Strathmore. It’s my second home and the best I can do even if I wear out is to help nurture and guide the upcoming players become better,” said the attacking midfielder who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Management.

Okumu also revealed that she was supposed to fly out of the country last month to join German side Eintracht Frankfurt for a renewed three-month attachment but the plans were scuttled by the coronavirus restrictions that include ban on air travel.

“This would have been my third time going to Germany. The fact that they wanted my services once again speaks volume and I hope the coronavirus is curbed soon.

“The Germany League, which was supposed to start early this month, has also been shelved. I hope my experience playing in Germany will trickle down not only to my club but the national team as well,” said Okumu, who played for Scorpions in their last three matches of last season as the students finished third.

The side coached by Meshack Senge finished third behind United States International University -Africa (USIU-A) and regular winners Blazers formerly Telkon in last year's Premier League.

Senge said any player who had cleared studies at Strathmore was free to continue playing for the hockey team if she so desired.

“Once the player has graduated, and decides to stay with the team, the only thing that stops is the scholarship the university offered. But all other things including medical cover, facilitation and kitting continues,” said the former national men’s team coach.

Okumu was hopeful the Kenya women’s team would recover from their poor performance at the Olympic Games qualifiers in South Africa last year. Kenya finished fourth out of five participating nations.