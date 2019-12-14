Ghanaian hockey side in Kenya for friendlies

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Visiting Ghana Hockey Association League men's champions Exchequers will start their series of test matches with a tie against Sikh Union at the Sikh Union Club on Saturday at 4pm.

The West Africans arrived in the country on Thursday and are scheduled to play against other Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier leagues sides among them Wazalendo, Parkroad, Greensharks as well as the national team.

The Ghanaian side, which boasts of two internationals in Elikem Akaba (Belgium) and John Botsio (Italy) will then take on Greensharks on Sunday 3pm, before they crosswords with national team on Monday at 4pm.

League runners up Wazalendo will then welcome Exchequers on Wednesday at 3pm. The visitors will then play Parkroad on Thursday (4pm), before they wrap up the week-long tour with another tie against the national team on Friday 3pm.

Exchequers coach Richmond Attipoe said they chose to play friendly matches with Kenyan sides because of the high standards they pose.

HOCKEY FARM

The former international said the friendlies are a perfect build up ahead of the new season where they will be seeking to retain their title.

“As much we are here for the friendlies, we just want to have fun and enjoy ourselves, but at the same time, perfect our playing departments. Kenya clubs and more so the national team play well and if we can learn a thing or two, then we will leave this place better then we came,” said Attipoe.

Attipoe said they look forward to have such arrangements in future, hinting at inviting the East Africans to Ghana next year.

Kenya Hockey Union Deputy Match and Fixtures Secretary Moses Majiwa welcomed the presence of the Ghanaian club, saying such arrangements is what will make African events more competitive and the sport to grow.

“Exchequers are their country's defending champions and that means they are a good side. As much as they are here to learn from us, our clubs and the national team will also benefit from them.

But it’s sad that the facility at the City Park Stadium is fast wearing out and in future we might not be able to host international events and no wonder all the friendly matches are being staged at Sikh Union,” said Majiwa.

He added: “If only the government and private companies could step in and help renovate or even build a new turf it will go a long way."

The friendly arrangement was between KHU in conjunction with Hockey Farm. Meanwhile, the 2019 KHU season comes to end this weekend at the City Park Stadium.

In the women’s Super league, leaders DFG Wolverines have a date with Multimedia University on Sunday with the team's coach Gordon Odwuor saying they will be out to finish league on a high.

Wolverines alongside Oranje Leonas will play in the top tier next season. A win against the students will see Wolverines finish the league with 32 points, while Leonas have 29 points .

FIXTURES -(All matches at City Park Stadium)

Saturday

Women's Super League: UON v Nakuru (2pm), MMU v Vikings(4pm)

Men's Super League : MMU v Youngsters (6pm)

Sunday

Men's Super League: Wazalendo Masters v Youngsters (1pm), Parkroad v MMU(5pm)