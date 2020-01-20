Greensharks striker moves to Butali

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Forward Clayson Luvanda has joined champions Butali Sugar Warriors from Greensharks ahead of this year's Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League set to start in March.

Luvanda, who was part of the national team that featured in Olympic Games qualifiers last August in South Africa, was at Sharks last season having crossed over from Strathmore in 2019.

Greensharks coach Ben Owaga, while acknowledging that the departure of the player was a big blow, he is the least worried.

Owaga said they have other options in Chris Wokila, who was feted the top scorer last season, to fill the position.

“We are not in the business of standing in the way of any player who wants to move. Players come and go and it’s all about growth and the competition of the sport. Luvanda is an excellent player and Butali are lucky to have him. We wish him well,” said the tactician.

“We will be seeking for an improved performance this season. We have played second fiddle to our opponents- (Butali, Police) for quite some time now and I hope this season things will be different. But all in all, I expect a competitive and entertaining season.”

Advertisement

Sharks finished fourth behind Kenya Police, much-improved Wazalendo and eventual winners Butali.

The transfer window closed on Sunday and KHU Deputy Match and Fixture Secretary, Moses Majiwa said unless there was a special signing, the players that were registered will be the ones to turn up for their respective clubs.

“The union only allows clubs to sign two players during the special signing when the league has kicked off. Special signing is for example a player who has been transferred from Nairobi to another place and he or she needs to continue playing. Definitely the player will look for another club in the area of his or her transfer,” said Majiwa.