Indian visitors scent Sikh Union hockey titles

By VICTOR OTIENO

The Sikh Union Club Astroturf Inauguration tournament entered its third day yesterday with visitors Sports Authority of India (SAI) inching closer to walking away with both the men’s and women’s titles.

SAI men are scheduled to lock horns with Kenya’s Green Sharks on Thursday in the first semi-finals, an encounter which promises to be a tough one as both sides have been outstanding in the games they have played before.

In their last game before qualifying for semi-finals, which pitted them against United States International University of Africa (USIU-A), SAI had to wait until in the third quarter to break the deadlock, before they sealed their 2-0 victory with a late goal in the final period.

Green Sharks advanced to the semi-finals after running rout over Arusha 5-0, the goal scorers being Abraham Mumo, Nimrod Bisonga, Felix Abdalla , Samuel Namonyo and Daniel Bunyasi.

The second semi-finals of the men’s event will be between Sikh Union and Kenya Police. The hosts took advantage of their home ground and beat USIU-A 3-1, who despite having lost to SAI qualified for the quarters having emerged the best team in the groupings.

NETTED A HAT-TRICK

In the women’s category, which has four teams participating and is being played in round-robin format, SAI ladies tops the standing on 6 points after winning all the two matches they have played to date.

After recording a bright start at the tournament on Monday with a 4- 0 victory over USIU-A, skipper Fanai Lalawpuii starred for the visitors when she netted a hat-trick, as they thrashed Orange Leonas 9-0 on Wednesday.

Record Kenyan champions Telkom sit second on three points having played one match only.