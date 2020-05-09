By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Former long-serving Kenya women's team hockey goalkeeper Josephine Ataro has blasted the current crop of international players for lacking commitment, passion and champions mentality.

Ataro, who boasts of two decades of service to the sport, believes the current crop of players are not result-oriented and are in the team just for the prestige of wearing the national team jersey.

Her sentiments come at a time when the fortunes of the team are steadily going south.

“When I attended some of their training sessions at City Park before major events I could see there was really nothing to write home about. There was no seriousness at all. It is like they were there to pass time. They don’t know that putting on the national outfit is an honour and they should accord it the respect it deserves,” said the Nyamira alumnus.

Kenya failed to sparkle at the Olympic Games qualifiers in South Africa last year finishing fourth out of five participating nations.

“I'm not happy that every time we participate in the African Clubs Championship and my club Blazers (formerly Telkom) perform well, players from other countries question why we don’t do well as a country. It really bothers me,” said Ataro, who now coaches Loreto Convent Msongari.

Ataro was part of the Kenya Under-21 team that qualified for the 1993 World Cup in Barcelona after beating South Africa 3-1 at City Park Stadium in the qualifiers. She, however, remained hopeful of the county’s fortunes improving internationally if the players changed their attitude.

“All is not lost just yet and I believe the new technical bench is capable of bringing back the lost glory."

Kenya Hockey Union early this year appointed former international Jackline Mwangi as head coach, taking over from Tom Olal, with Barbara Simiyu and Glennis Namasake her assistants.