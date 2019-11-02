By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Captain Arnold Marango was the hero as Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) came from a goal down to see off Mvita 4-1 in the ongoing Kenya Hockey Union men’s Super League match at City Park Stadium on Saturday.

Marango sounded the boards in the 25th, 32nd, 41st and 60th minutes respectively with the visitors finding their consolation through Farham Khan in the 15th minute.

The win leaves the varsity side with a realistic chance of earning promotion to the top tier when the season comes to an end next month.

The top two teams in the Super League will gain automatic promotion to the Premier League while the last two teams in the top tier will be relegated.

KCA-U will be hoping to extend their good run on Sunday when they welcome Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) who also beat Nakuru Hockey Club 2-0 in an earlier match played at the same venue.

A win against the Coastal side on Sunday will see Willis Otieno's charges close in on leaders Parkroad Badgers who are not in action this weekend.

KCA-U are second on log with 40 points from 20 matches while Badgers have 46 points with two matches in hand. MSC wrap up the top three positions with 33 points from 18 matches.

KCA-U coach Otieno believes the MSC tie will decide their fate.

“That match is crucial and we hope to win since that will see us book a slot in the top tier with a match to spare against Nakuru on November 30,” said the former international.

Mvita coach Billy Olang lamented their failure to assert themselves after taking the lead.

“We had our work well cut out but unfortunately we didn’t stay in the party for long. We surrendered the lead and allowed them to grow in the game and at last we were punished. Now we hope to recover and win against Nakuru on Sunday,” noted Olang.

Mvita were hungry for the early goal and barely one minute into play, George Otieno sent his shot wide.

The hosts looked disjointed in the first quarter, with Mvita looking the better side with good runs and passes that later earned them a penalty corner which was expertly converted by Khan.