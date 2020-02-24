KHU release league fixtures

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

DFG Wolverines will start new life in the women’s Premier League with a tie against regulars Sliders Hockey Club on Saturday at City Park Stadium in Nairobi in the newly released 2020 Kenya Hockey Union fixtures.

DGF Wolverines and Oranje Leonas earned their places in the top tier after finishing in the top two positions in Super League last season while Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) were relegated.

Leonas will parade against Amira Sailors on Sunday at City Park Stadium.

Blazers formerly Telkom start their title defence against United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) on April 8.

The men’s premier league welcomes Parkroad Badgers and Mombasa Sports Club from the Super League while Sikh Union and Parklands Sports Club were axed.

Champions Butali Sugar Warriors start their title campaign against Parkroad Badgers on April 4 while last year’s runners-up Wazalendo take on USIU-A on Sunday.

Parklands and Sikh will face off in Super League fixture before JKUAT take on the University of Nairobi (UoN) on Saturday.

A student derby pitting JKUAT and Multimedia University (MMU) will highlight the four matches on the card on Sunday in the Super League.

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) play KU in the men’s other tie while Vikings parade against TUK. Nairobi Chapel line up against MMU in the women’s category.

UoN will square it off with Daystar University on Saturday in the national men’s league Eastern Region, while UoN take on Mombasa West at the Strathmore or Impala grounds on Saturday in the Western region.