KHU set date for league kick off

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

The 2020 Kenya Hockey Union leagues will bully off on February 29.

However, the National League which is the third tier has been split into two zones: Western and Eastern. Other tiers are Premier and Super.

In the meeting between union officials, team managers and coaches held at City Park Stadium on Saturday, it was resolved that the third tier matches will not be played at the traditional hockey venue which in previous seasons hosted teams from all tiers.

KHU deputy match and fixtures secretary, Moses Majiwa said the move is meant to decongest the facility and also take the sport to the grassroots.

“We are working on the fixtures which will be released soon. We have earmarked three venues where the national league matches will be played but we won’t give the names just yet. The new move is for the betterment and growth of the sport,” said Majiwa.

“At the end of the regular national league that will be played on the home and away format, the top two teams in each zone will proceed to the play-offs with the top teams at the end of the event, earning a promotion to the Super League.”

Teams that form the Western zone are Bungoma Farmers, Kitale Hockey Club, Blue Pirates (Kakamega), BAY(Kisumu), University of Eldoret, Gorilla and Impala.