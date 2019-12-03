KU and JKUAT women relegated

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) women’s teams will compete in lower-tier league next season after being relegated from the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League at the weekend.

The league ended on Sunday with Blazes crowned women’s champions and Butali Sugar men’s champions.

The two teams finished bottom, with Jkuat managing five points with one match won and two drawn. KU collected six points from one victory and three draws.

However, it remains to be seen how many teams will earn promotion to the top-tier league upon completion of both the second-tier and third-tier leagues on December 15.

Elsewhere, after bagging the top-scorer’s award with 13 goals, Greensharks player Chris Wokila has called on teams to up their game next season to break the monotony of one team wining title year in, year out.

Wokila said having one dominant team winning the league will make the competition lose meaning.

Advertisement

“I won’t be leaving Sharks any time soon. Maybe I will do so in future, having won the title with them. I’m grateful for the award but it’s not my own doing but the team’s effort. Hopefully next year we will go a step further, having finished fourth this season. We will challenge for the title,” said the 25-year-old.

Festus Onyango (Strathmore University) and Amos Barkibir (Butali Sugar Warriors) finished second and third among the scorers with 12 and 11 goals respectively.

Gilly Okumu (Strathmore) and the evergreen Jackline Mwangi (Blazers) emerged joint top scorers in the women’s league with eight goals each, as Barbara Simiyu and Elinah Chebet, both from Blazers, scored seven goals each.