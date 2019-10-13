Lakers' unbeaten run ended in Nairobi

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

Debutantes Lakers' unbeaten run in the Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League came to a halt this weekend as they lost two on the trot at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

On Saturday, Kisumu-based side went down to 2-1 to United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans before losing by the same score-line to former champions on Sunday to make it a miserable outing in the capital.

Interestingly, the visitors had held their opponents to identical 1-1 draws in their backyard during the first leg.

The weekend results leave the Nyanza-based outfit in fifth position with 15 points from 11 matches, while Sliders occupy sixth position with 12 points from same number of matches played.

Sliders captain Charity Miller and Doreen Otieno sounded the boards for hosts in the 27th and 49th minutes respectively all through field goals, while Alice Owiti pulled one back for the visitors in the 60th minute through another field goal.

Commenting on the two losses, Lakers coach Austin Tuju said something will have to give going forward.

Advertisement

“After losing to USIU on Saturday, I was positive of a win against Sliders, but it never was. Basically our inexperience to play on artificial turf was evident. We hope to sign experienced players in future as majority of the team members are students drawn from different secondary schools across Nyanza," said Tuju.

Sliders coach Lynette Onyango was elated after recording their third win of the season.