Lakers eager to make statement in hockey league

Lakers host Sliders at the Sikh Union in Kisumu in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League on Saturday.

Team manager John Paul Otieno has said the team is going all out for a win to signal their title intentions in the league this season.

“We have always talked of winning the league this year. It is important we win Saturday because it will set the pace for us,” Otieno said on Friday in Kisumu. Lakers clinched a ticket to this year’s KHU’s league after finishing second in the 2018 women’s Super League.

The team finished the season with 22 points, three behind winners Kenyatta University. Otieno asked his ladies to be weary of their opponents, noting that they will be seeking to bounce back from their poor start this season.

In their first match of the season, Sliders were held to a barren draw by newcomers Kenyatta University, before they lost 2-0 to United States International University (USIU) last weekend.

“This will be Sliders third match. We know the are coming for a win after their false start so we have to be careful of them. The girls are aware of this and will not take any chances,” said the team manager.

He tipped the Kisumu based team to win by more than three goals.

Laker’s kipper Linnah Lincy said the team has had a wonderful preseason and were well prepared for Saturday’s game.