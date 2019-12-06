By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Kenya Hockey Union men’s Super League side, Mombasa Sports Club have fate in their own hands as they battle Impala and Kisumu Youngster this weekend at City Park Stadium seeking to grab the remaining promotion slot to the top tier.

The already promoted Parkroad Badgers who have 45 points with one match at hand will play for pride when they welcome Kisumu on Saturday.

The coastal side has 37 points from 20 matches and victory in both ties will see them move joint second with Kenya College of Accountancy University who have completed their matches but have inferior goal difference.

MSC captain Mariano Emadau said they have to win the two clashes.

"We beat both teams during the first leg and we will be keen to replicate that. We are aware there are teams who are planning to spoil the party but we are focused on getting six points and moving to the top tier," said Emadau.

Kisumu player cum team manager Brian Otieno said they are out for a strong finish.

“It will be a tough match and therefore we will give it the seriousness it deserves. We play Super league champions on Saturday before we battle MSC on Sunday. We hope to collect maximum points ahead of our last match against Multimedia next weekend,” said Otieno.

Other matches on the card on Saturday will see United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) play Sailors in the men's Premier League.

Both teams are tied on 23 points from 17 matches and occupy sixth and seventh position respectively on the standings.

FIXTURES

Saturday (all matches at City Park)

Sailors v USIU- 10am

UoN v MKU- 12pm

KU v MMU- 2pm

Impala v MSC- 4pm

Parkroad Badgers v Kisumu Youngsters- 6pm

Sunday

UoN v Karate Axiom- 9am

Kisumu Youngstars v MSC- 11am

Wolverines v Nakuru- 1pm

Oranje Leonas v Vikings- 3pm