Mombasa stun KCA to open promotion race

Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) revived their promotion chances with a shock 1-0 win over Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) in a Super League match at City Park Stadium on Sunday.

Dennis Barasa scored the lone goal for the visitors in the 13th minute.

Leaders Parkroad Badgers, who were inactive this weekend and have four games left to play, remain in pole position to win the league with 46 points from 18 matches.

KCA-U, who have 40 points from 21 matches, needed a win to seal second place but they faltered allowing MSC to take their tally to 36 points from 19 matches. The students have one match left to play while MSC have three games in hand.

The top two teams in the Super League will earn promotion to the top tier while the last two teams in the Premier League will be relegated at the end of the season.

MSC coach Mariano Emadau said destiny is now in their hands ahead of their remaining matches against Multimedia University, Kisumu Youngstars and Impala.

“We last featured in the top tier in 2017. Therefore we are fully aware what is expected of us since there is no coastal side is in the Premier League and that’s what is pushing us to do better. We will take one match at time and see what happens from there,” said Emadau.

Meanwhile, Western Jaguars held United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) to a 1-1 draw in a men's Premier League match played at the same venue.

Robinson Omutekele scored for Jaguars in the eighth minute while Brian Kipkorir replied for the students. Jaguars had beaten relegation-threatened Strathmore University 2-0 on Saturday.