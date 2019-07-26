New-look squads to prepare for Games qualifiers

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) officials have made drastic changes to national teams, opting for new faces when they named provisional men and women’s squads to compete in African qualifiers for 2020 Olympic Games.

KHU Fixtures Secretary Moses Majiwa disclosed on Friday that the squads of 25 players each that will train daily and will be trimmed to 18 players each in the next two weeks.

Meshack Senge will be in charge of the men’s team, assisted by Moses Kagochi and Nixon Nyagang’a, while the team manager is Godfrey Bila.

Michael Malungu is the women’s team head coach, and he will be deputised by Tom Olal, Jacky Mwangi and Rose Mbulo. Jane Nyamogo is the team manager. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Africa qualifying tournament will be held from August 12 to 18 in Johannesburg.

“The men’s team will train in the morning, while women’s team will practise in the evening as we prepare to take the teams to residential training depending on the availability of funds from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya,” said Majiwa.

Ken Nyongesa, Maxwell Fuchaka, Frank Wanangwe, George Mutira and Calvin “Kanu” Otieno are some of the major casualties from national champions Butali Sugar Warriors.

Also failing to make the tentative men’s team are Kenya Police skipper Oliver Echenje and his teammates Richard Birir and Sammy Oungo. The key players missing out of team places from Nairobi Simba are Allan Iningu and Davis Wanangwe, who is recuperating from a knew surgery.

Some of the seasoned players missing in the women’s team are Audrey Omaido, Anne Ofula, Terry Juma and Rachel Ousa from Telkom in a team that has 12 players hoping to earn their first international capping.

Nairobi Simba’s Simon Odhiambo, Prince Omollo from Parkroad and Under-21 international Samuel Silong of United States International University of Africa (USIU-A), have been picked as goalkeepers and hope to get the final node.

Experienced international Linus Sang from Butali Sugar Warriors, is in Senge’s side that will be hoping to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 1988.

The newcomers in defence are John Rioba (Wazalendo) and Sam Ratia (USIU-A) while the midfield has John Kaloti (Parkroad Badgers) and Kenya Under-21 team player Ivan Ludiali (Western Jaguars).

Douglas Nyerere (Sailors), Arnold Marango (KCA) and Under-21 internationals Richard Njuki (Wazalendo) and Robinson Omutekete (Western Jaguars) are the new strikers.

Kenya finished third in the African qualifiers for 2016 Olympics, beating Ghana 4-3 in the play-offs.

On that occasion, South Africa again got to represent Africa in 2016 Olympics after beating Egypt 4-2 in the final.

Kenyan women’s team also settled for third place after beating Ghana 4-3 in the championships. South Africa claimed victory, hitting Egypt 4-2 in the final.

Pauline Naise, Lilian Aura, Caroline Guchu and Flavia Mutiva are among seasoned players named in the women’s team.

Men

Goalkeepers: Simon Odhiambo (Nairobi Sinba), Linus Sang (Butali Warriors), Prince Omollo (Parkroad Badgers), Samuel Silong (USIU)

Defenders: Robert Masibo (Police) Ken Munialo (Wazalendo), Constant Wakhura (Butali Warriors), Paul Omariba (Strathmore), John Rioba (Wazalendo), Obare Otora (Greensharks), Sam Ratia (USIU).

Midfielders: Franklin Wahongo (Strathmore), Ivan Ludiali (Western Jaguars), Moses Ademba (Butali Warriors), Francis Kariuki (Butali Warriors), John Kaloti (Parkroad Badgers), Clayson Luvanda (Greensharks), Willis Okeyo (Kenya Police).

Forwards: Festus Onyango (Strathmore), Douglas Nyerere (Sailors), Danston Baraza (Wazalendo), Arnold Marango (KCA), Amos Barkibir (Butali Warriors), Richard Njuki (Wazalendo), Robinson Omutekete (Western Jaguars)

Women

Goalkeepers: Quinter Achieng Okore (University of Nairobi), Nouvelle Becca Ochia Awino (USIU), Cynthia Akinyi (Telkom).

Defenders: Beatrice Mbugua (USIU) Ane Wanjiru (Strathmore), Diana Awino (Strathmore), Flavia Mutiva (Telkom) Lucy Wangeci (Telkom) Marion Akinyi (Strathmore), Linda Akinyi (Lakers)

Midfielders: Grace Makokha Akumu (USIU), Harriette Omindi (USIU), Ruth Adhiambo (Strathmore), Caroline Guchu (Telkom), Tracy Karanja (Telkom), Leah Omwadho (Amira), Lillian Aura (Telkom) Shalyn Nabifo (Oranje Leonas).