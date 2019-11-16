Parklands on the brink after Police loss

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Parklands' chances of avoiding relegation continue to dwindle after they lost to Kenya Police 2-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium on Saturday.

Edmon Makona and captain Oliver Echenje scored for the law enforcers in the 7th and 53rd minutes through fantastic field goals, while Allan Adongo pulled one back for Parklands in the 8th minute.

Parklands, who are placed bottom on the standings with seven points from 15 matches, must now win against Sailors on Sunday to revive their slim chances of evading the drop to the Super League.

Parklands captain Kelly Adolwa said they played their best, but unfortunately it was not good enough.

“The pressure is definitely on. We have no choice but win tomorrow’s match against Sailors . Failure to do that will leave us at the mercies of Strathmore and Sikh Union who are also battling relegation," noted Adolwa.

Police captain Echenje said they expected to win, but with a wider margin.

“We have three points and that’s what matters. Parklands played differently today and they got us off guard, but I’m glad we were able to hold it together,” said Echenje.

It was an equally balanced match in the first quarter with both teams threatening to score and it was just a matter of who would score first.

Police went ahead in the 7th minute thorough Makona, but their lead was short lived after Adongo levelled the scores a minute later in an entertaining match.

Spurned chances were the order off the day in second quarter, but it was Parklands who were more guilty with Cyprian Ayiengo missing to connect with Ricky Balray swift passes in the 16 and 26 minutes respectively

Echenje should have extended the lead for Police in the dying minutes of first half, but Parkland goalie Vincent Imboga thwarted his efforts.

Both teams picked from where they left in the second half with good exhibitions, but it was Police who had the final laugh after Echenje recovered from his missed first half chance to score in the 53rd minute.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, Strathmore University Scorpions reigned supreme against Sliders 2-1, but still remained in third position with 21 points from 13 matches.

Lyne Ayuma and Denise Bila sounded the boards for the students in 15th and 27th minutes, while Charity Miller scored for Sliders in the 50th minute.