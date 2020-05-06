Players dream big after emerging top in local awards

By VICTOR OTIENO

Winning is an essential part of sport. Apart from bestowing the bragging rights on a team or player for being the best in a tournament, a win also builds confidence in a team and individual players.

For this reason, two hockey players – Sutcliffe Usagi and Pauline Atieno - have embarked on a mission to do better in the game.

Usagi has emerged the 2019 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League Player of the Year, while Atieno is the women’s Super League top player in the inaugural HockeyKE Awards.

The finest hockey players in 2019 were decided through a vote by HockeyKE panelists and fans across the country in February.

Usagi, an attacking midfielder at Wazalendo hockey club, beat Chris Wokila of Green Sharks who emered top scorer in the 2019 league, and Strathmore University's captain Festus Onyango for the men’s top player award.

Being his debut season in the premiership, Usagi did not expect that his five goals and four assists would earn him the award. Motivated by the achievement, the 23-year-old has thus set higher goals for himself in the game.

“The award challenged me to better myself for a good performance always. I want to win as many trophies as I can for my club and country in case I will be called in the national team,” said Usagi.

The fourth year Bachelor of Science (Civil Engineering) student at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology added: “I have always dreamt of playing for a top club abroad once I am done with my studies. I want to work hard to make that dream a reality.”

Usagi was part of Friends School Kamusinga hockey team that won the 2014 East Africa Secondary Schools’ Games in Tanzania.

Before, he was a student at Maseno School and was named the Most Valuable Player in hockey in 2013 secondary schools national games held in Nakuru.

Having finished second behind Butali Sugar Warriors in last year’s competition, Wazalendo had set their eyes on the title this season, which has remained suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a good preparation and were going for the title this time around. Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, it remains the team’s focus,” said Usagi.

With schools closed and sports suspended because of the pandemic, to keep himself busy, Usagi has resorted to reading books, helping his parents in house chores and individual training at home.

For Atieno, being named the 2019 women’s Super League top player award saw her get the opportunity to play in top flight league, as Dutch Flower Group (DFG) Wolverines from Nairobi came for her signature. Previously, she played for the University of Nairobi while pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Urban and Regional Planning.

Atieno said the recognition has thrust her on the lime light, and more is expected from her. Similar to Usagi, her goal is to feature for a foreign top hockey club.

“Winning the award opened my eyes to think of long term goals. I want to b become a better player and to do more than just playing in Kenya,” said the central midfielder who also emerged the 2019 KHU women Super League MVP and the most promising player in Parklands tournament in February.

Because off her last year’s outstanding, Atieno has also become a hockey ambassador.