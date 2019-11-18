Relegation battle intensifies in hockey league

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Three teams are locked in a battle to remain in the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League.

Strathmore University, Sikh Union and Parklands who are in relegation dogfight are separated by one point at the bottom end.

Parklands, who are rooted bottom with seven points from 16 matches, posted identical 2-1 losses to Sailors and Kenya Police at the weekend to complicate their chances of survival.

Strathmore, who are third from bottom with 10 points from 15 matches, and Sikh, who have nine points from 16 matches, were not in action over the weekend.

Parklands captain Kelly Adolwa insists fate is still in their hands.

“We really wanted to win at least one weekend fixture and force a draw in the other but we now have to restrategise. We have two remaining matches against Strathmore and Sikh and the result can go any way. Therefore, we have to wait and see how this will pan out,” said Adolwa.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge is hoping to capitalise on their three matches in hand starting with this weekend's fixtures against Sikh and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A).

“We just want to ensure we survive the drop. We transitioned this season and the move has not given us the results we envisioned but we hope for better in future,” said Senge.

The bottom two teams in the Premier League will be relegated to the Super league, while the top two teams from the second tier will be automatically promoted at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Butali Sugar Warriors retained the Premier league title thanks to a 2-0 win against second-placed Wazalendo on Saturday.