Strathmore, USIU face-off at City Park

By AYUMBA AYODI

Former champions Strathmore Gladiators take on United States International University in what is expected to be an explosive encounter in one of the men’s hockey Premier League matches this weekend.

Gladiators, who are placed at the bottom of the 10-team standings, will be targeting their second win of the season against USIU, who are placed sixth in the log on Saturday at the City Park Stadium.

Gladiators have had a bad run this season, having lost in five outings. They only have a win and a draw while USIU have one win, four draws and two losses.

Last year, USIU won the first leg 3-2 before Gladiators turned on the heat to win the second leg 2-1.

“This is a varsity derby and it’s always going to be a thriller considering the bragging rights at stake,” said Gladiators coach Meshack Senge adding that it will be important for his young side to win. “A second win of the season after beating Greensharks 3-1 will further inspire my boys.”