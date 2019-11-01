Strathmore out to ease relegation woes

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Strathmore University face Western Jaguars in a must-win Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Saturday.

The 2016 champions are third from bottom with 10 points, one ahead of relegation threatened Sikh Union. Parklands are last with seven points.

A win for Gladiators will see them establish some daylight between them and Sikh Union who play Sailors on Sunday.

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said stakes are high and they can’t afford a slip up against Jaguars who are sixth with 17 points.

“There are no two ways about it, it’s a must win match. Failure to do that means we will be giving Sikh an advantage and we are not ready to put ourselves in that situation. We are not in a good position currently and we just want to take the remaining matches seriously with aim of winning as we really want to remain in top tier,” said Senge who doubles up as the men’s national team coach.

He added: “Jaguars beat us 1-0 during the first leg so they will be out to complete a double and break into the top five. It will be an interesting match to look out for but we remain hopeful.”

Jaguars will take on United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) on Sunday. Coach Mike Malungu said the ties are tricky but remains positive.

“Our goal still remains to finish in top five. We want to get better in every match since we have a relatively young squad. I believe with time they will come of age,” said Malungu.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Daystar v MKU(City Park, 12pm)

Nakuru v MSC (City Park, 2pm)

Nakuru v Oranje Leonas (Nakuru, 3pm)

UoE v Parkroad Tigers (Eldoret,3pm)

KCAU V Mvita (City Park,4pm)

Strathmore University v Western Jaguars(City Park, 6pm)

Sunday (All matches at City Park)

Mvita v Nakuru(9am)

USIU-A v Western Jaguars(11am)

KCA-U v MSC(1pm)

KU v Impala (3pm)

Sikh v Sailors (5pm)