Telkom, Kenya Police in slow starts

Ruth Mbulo’s tenure as new Telkom coach on Sunday started with a surprising 0-0 draw against Amira Sailors in their opening Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Kenya Police were held to 1-1 draw by Sikh Union in a men's Premier League match also on Sunday at the same venue.

Mbulo took over from long-serving Jos Openda, who stepped down in January after 16 years at the helm. It is certainly not the start the former Kenya international was hoping for but his charges were wasteful in front of goal and the Amira defence also superb.

But Mbulo is confident that the defending champions will come good, dismissing suggestions that they would struggle without Openda.

“Ofcourse a lot is expected from us because we are champions but it wasn’t just our day. We had chances to win the game but did not take them and now we have to work had in the next game,” Mbulo said on Sunday.

“Jos leaving will not affect the team because these are the players he worked with and I am sure we will have a good season,” she added. The 21-time champions were without first choice goalkeeper Cynthia Anyango and midfielder Lillian Aura but had an otherwise strong side that included last season’s top scorer Jackline Mwangi.

And it is the evergreen striker who had Telkom’s best chances in the game but was unable to convert them with Amira keeper Naliaka Bridie twice denying her. At the other end, Pauline Naise was a threat for Amira but she too was thwarted by Telkom second choice keeper Alice Wanjiru.

“In the past we have crumbled when playing against Telkom but today we matched them all the way and should even have collected the three points,” Amira team manager Collins Asimba told Nation Sport.