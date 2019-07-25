Telkom, Police stand in SAI's path to glory

The Telkom v SAI game will be a winner-takes-it-all clash since the women's games are being played in round-robin format

Meanwhile, Telkom moved level on 6 points with favourites SAI following their 2-1 win over USIU-A

The second men's semi-final pitting hosts Sikh Union and Police was closely contested though the latter eventually won 2-1

By VICTOR OTIENO

Visitors Sports Authority of India (SAI) will on Friday battle Kenya Police in the men's final of the Sikh Union Club Astroturf Inauguration tournament.

SAI ladies will contest for the title with record Kenyan champions Telkom in a winner-takes-it-all clash since the women's games are being played in round-robin format.

As expected, SAI men dominated their clash against Greensharks, winning 4-0 to book a slot in the final.

Vash Udev opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Singh Diljeet doubled their lead at the end of first quarter.

Despite trailing by two goals, Greensharks improved in the second period but there was no stopping Minz Ralat who found the board from close range on the 42nd minute and sealed victory for his side eight minutes to time.

The second men's semi-final pitting Sikh Union and Police was closely contested though the latter eventually won 2-1.

Police's goals were scored by Titus Kimutai and Oliver Echenje while Collins Asilwa was on target for the hosts.

Police coach Patrick Mugambi SAId they will play cautiously against SAI in the final.

"They (SAI) are very young and fast, so we must slow the game and capitalise on their mistakes to beat them otherwise it will be a total disaster for us," Mugambi SAId.

Meanwhile, Telkom moved level on 6 points with favourites SAI following their 2-1 win over USIU-A. But the Indian side top the four teams standing on goal difference.

Again, it was the deadly striker Jackline Mwangi who came to the rescue of Telkom with a brace.

With the two teams tied 0-0 at the break, Mwangi showed her prowess five minutes into the second half with a superb long range finish, before she stretched her side's lead seven minutes later.

The hard-fighting students capitalised on a defensive lapse to reduce the deficit through Veronica William on the 49th minute.

The latter was fed from the centre and she made no mistake, beating Telkom's goalkeeper Samantha Namarome.

And the students thereafter put a spirited fight, but their resolve was undone by poor finishing as they missed several chances upfront.