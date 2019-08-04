Telkom soar, Police close in on Butali

By AYUMBA AYODI

Ageless Jackie Mwangi and Maureen Okumu scored a brace each as Telkom crushed Sliders 6-1 in a one-sided duel at City Park to go three points clear atop the women’s hockey Premier League.

Barbara Simiyu and Terry Juma scored Telkom’s other goals in a match they led 2-0 at the break, before exploding to crush Sliders and take their tally to 17 points. Noel Makena handed Sliders the consolation goal with seconds to go.

Earlier, Kenya Police went a point closer to leaders Butali Sugar Warriors in men’s Premier League when they battled to beat stubborn Sailors 2-1 at the same venue

Telkom, who are chasing their 22nd league title, went into the weekend in third place in league with 11 points, but would thump Kenyatta University Titans 7-0 on Saturday, before subjecting the 1998 champions Slider to similar wrath to go top.

Telkom, who are due to adopt a new name, Queens of Hockey, when the season ends, takes a break after the first leg, having claimed five wins and two draws.

United States International University (USIU) Spartans are second with 14 points drawn from four wins, two draws and a loss and are followed by Strathmore University Scorpions on 12 points.

Scorpions, who were held to a goalless draw on Saturday, now have three wins, three draws and are followed by Lakers with 11 points made of two wins and five draws.

Telkom and Lakers are the only sides yet to concede defeat as the league hits midday.

“What I am happy about is that the forwards are scoring goals now and what we need to do is organise our play and structures,” said Telkom coach Jos Openda.

“Two games, 13 goals is a plus for the players but they can get better on fitness aspect.”

Openda said they have been having challenges since they sponsors Telkom pulled out two months ago.

“Trying to get players in training and everything working without a sponsor is a challenge but all is bound to change when we get facilitation.”

Mwangi took a clever deflection into the net after a lovely build up to put Telkom ahead in the 13th minute as the first quarter ended. After a missed penalty corner, Georgina Lumumba floated back the ball, before Simiyu took another deflection in the 27th minute to stretch their lead to 2-0 at the break.

Telkom simply dominated, pinning Sliders in their own half as Juma sent in a screamer at the edge in the 39th minute to lead 3-0. Okumu sunk in the 44th and 54th minutes, while Mwangi completed her double in 47th minute to completely obliterate Sliders.

Field goals by skipper Oliver Echenje and Vincent Odindo in the 10th and 18th minutes put Police ahead 2-0 at the break. Felix Opolla pulled one back for Sailors in the 39th minute, but Police managed to hold on to win in the end-to-end thriller.