'We are not going anywhere': Hockey giants to remain active

Telkom Ladies Hockey Club have no plans of disbanding the outfit despite their sponsors for the last 30 years Telkom Kenya withdrawing.

Team manager Jane Nyamogo said that they will hit the road to look for new sponsors before they can think of any other move.

However, Nyamogo said they withdrawal by Telkom Kenya will hit women’s hockey hard considering that 90 per cent of the team players form the national team.

“Getting basic things like team transport, training allowances and pitch fees among others things will cease and morale is likely to go down,” said Nyamogo. “It will take time for reality to sink.”

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) chairman Nahashon Randiek described the move as "shocking" but said they would try help the team get another sponsor.

“It’s demoralising,” said Randiek, adding that Telkom have been on top for almost two decades and have given the telecommunication company visibility around the continent.

Telkom Kenya indicated in a statement that they have been reviewing its brand assets strategy to align it with ongoing business developments.

“This review has involved an open-minded consideration of all aspects of our existing partnerships and properties, in line with new business objectives and strategic priorities,” said the statement from Telkom’s corporate communications department.

The statement detailed that the review has impacted their long standing sponsorship with the club.

The statement elaborated that there is no doubt that their 30-year association with the iconic team has created one of the best partnership in the history of professional sports sponsorship in Kenya.