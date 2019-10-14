Two league ties put off owing to rain

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The two men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League matches have been rescheduled to a later date after failing to kick off at the weekend due to a heavy downpour that rendered the City Park Stadium unplayable.

Former champions Kenya Police were to play United States International University of Africa, while Wazalendo were to take on Greensharks.

And with the new development, the top four positions on the league standings remain unchanged.

Police's clash against the students will now be played on November 20, while the Wazalendo tie against Sharks will either be played on October 27 or November 3.

KHU deputy Match and Fixtures Secretary Moses Majiwa said they consulted with the teams and agreed on the new dates.

“With the heavy rain we are currently experiencing, some of the matches might be rescheduled but we hope it gets better so that we are not left in this situation, “Majiwa said.

TELKOM LEAD

Champions and league leaders Butali Sugar Warriors, who were not in action, lead the table standing unbeaten with 33 points from 10 matches, Wazalendo are second with 29 points from 14 matches six points ahead of Sharks who have 23 points from the same number of matches played.

The law forcers are fourth with 21 points from 12 matches.

In the women’s Premier League, record holders Telkom, who were not in action at the weekend, remain unmoved in the standings with 26 points from 10 matches, while USIU-A dislodged Strathmore University from second position thanks to 2-1 win against Lakers. USIU-A have 20 points from 10 matches,

Strathmore are now third with 18 points from 11 matches with Amira Sailors closing the top four positions with 17 points from 11 matches.