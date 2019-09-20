USIU, Sailors play catch up matches

By AYUMBA AYODI

United States International University-Africa (USIU-A), Strathmore University, Amira Sailors and Lakers will engage in crucial catch-up battles in the women’s hockey Premier League this weekend.

Defending champions Telkom, who are undefeated, enjoy a clear nine-point lead in the 10-team league standings with 26 points with USIU-A coming in second with 17.

Strathmore are third with 15 points followed by Lakers and Sailors, who have 11 points each.

Lakers, the only other side yet to lose a match this season, will host Kenyatta University in Kisumu while Strathmore take on Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) at City Park Stadium on Saturday.

SAILORS CHARGE

Sailors host USIU-A at City Park and victory will see them close in on Telkom at the top.

USIU-A have five wins, two draws and a loss, while Lakers have two wins and five draws. Winless Kenyatta are seventh with two points from two draws and seven losses.

Strathmore have four wins, three draws and two defeats while JKUAT languishes at the bottom of the table with two points from six losses and two draws.

With no injuries, USIU-A coach Willis “Awilo” Okeyo believes they have the pedigree to catch up with Telkom since they have two games at hand.

“We must keep on winning with good margins and pray that we beat Telkom convincingly in the return leg,” said Okeyo. USIU-A lost to Telkom 2-1 in the first leg but edged out Sailors 2-0.

'WASTED CHANCES'

USIU-A wasted myriad of chances in their 1-0 win over Sliders last weekend. “The girls had just come from a break and had not trained hence the blunt striking force,” said Okeyo. “Three points were still good for us.”

Meanwhile, defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors will be seeking not only extend their lead but unbeaten run when they meet struggling Strathmore University in the men’s Premier League duel at City Park on Saturday.

Butali are coming off an inspiring 2-0 victory last weekend against USIU-A, a win that saw them reclaim their top position in the league with 27 points.

The Warriors have two matches at hand to match second-placed Wazalendo, who have 25 points.

The other men’s Premier League match of the weekend will see Greensharks host USIU-A on Sunday at the City Park.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Men’s Premier League: -Butali v Strathmore (6pm)-City Park

Women’s Premier League: - Strathmore v JKUAT (4pm) - City Park; Lakers v KU (1pm) - Kisumu

Men’s Super League: - Kisumu Youngstars KU (1pm)-Kisumu; Bungoma Farmers v MMU (2pm)-Bungoma; Mvita v Parkroad Badgers (4pm) - Mombasa

Women’s Super League: - UoN v Wolverines (2pm)-City Park; Nakuru v TUK (3pm)- Nakuru

Men’s National League: - MKU v JKUAT (12pm) -City Park

Sunday

Men’s Premier League: - USIU v Greensharks (5pm) City Park

Women’s Premier League: Amira Sailors v USIU (3pm) -City Park

Men’s Super League: -MSC v Parkroad Badgers (9am)-Mombasa; TUK v KCAU (9am) - City Park; Bungoma Farmers v KU (9am)-Bungoma; Kisumu Youngstars v MMU (10am)-Kisumu; Impala v Nakuru (1pm) - City Park

Women’s Super League: - Vikings v UoN (11am)- City Park