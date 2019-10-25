USIU seek redemption at City Park

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) will be out to exorcise the demons of last weekend's Yusuf Memorial Hockey Festival when they face Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology seeking to close gap on leaders Blazers (formerly Telkom) in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League at City Park Stadium on Saturday.

The Willis Okeyo-coached side, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals in the coastal event they were considered favourites to lift, will then tackle arch-rivals Strathmore University on Sunday as the battle for the second place hits fever pitch.

Strathmore, who finished second last season, will be buoyed by their triumph in the Mombasa event where they beat Technical University of Kenya(TUK) in the final, while USIU A will be keen to make amends.

Prior to this weekend's matches, USIU-A have 20 points from 10 matches and sit second on the table, while Strathmore are third with 18 points from 11 matches.

Record holders Blazers, who recently changed their name from Telkom after their sponsorship with the Telecommunications firm expired, lead the standings with 26 points and remain unbeaten in 10 matches. Blazers are not in action this weekend.

DIFFERENT BALL GAME

Okeyo said he doesn’t gauge his team's performances based on tournament results.

“The match against JKUAT has always been a derby but we won against them in the first leg (3-0) and we hope to build on that win during the Saturday’s match. We are aware they remain winless but we will not be overconfident when we line up against them," Okeyo, eho features for Kenya Police in the men's Premier League said.

"We played to a barren draw against Strathmore and we know it will be a tough match but we have prepared well,” he added.

“We are a full squad now, unlike in Mombasa where a few players remained behind to sit their exams. But at the end of it all, our focus is to close in on the leaders.”

Strathmore coach Meshack Senge said they will give a good account of themselves.

In the men’s premier League on Sunday, leaders Butali Sugar Warriors have a chance to extend their when they play Sailors in the final match of the weekend.

Butali have 33 points from 13 matches and will be keen to guard their unbeaten run.

Wazalendo and Green Sharks are second and third with 29 and 23 points respectively from 14 matches but both are not in action.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park unless stated)

Saturday

Vikings v TUK (12pm)

USIU v JKUAT (2pm)

Parkroad Badgers v Bungoma Farmers (4pm)

KCAU v KU (6pm)

USIU v Parklands (7:30pm)

Sunday

Impala v Bungoma Farmer (9am)

Karate Axiom v Daystar (11am)

KCAU v MMU - Men (12:15pm)

TUK-Women v UoN (1pm)

USIU v Strathmore (3pm)