USIU warm up for Strathmore clash with win over JKUAT

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) completed a double over Jomo Kenyatta University Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) thanks to 2-0 win in their Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Saturday.

USIU-A had won 3-0 in the first leg and needed two second half goals from Harriet Otieno and Beatrice Wangui to reign supreme against their fellow students.

While USIU-A will be out to build on Saturday’s win when they line up against arch-rivals Strathmore University on Sunday, JKUAT's search for their first win of the season continues when they cross swords with Lakers next Sunday.

Hits and misses were the order of the day in a scrappy first half, but it was USIU-A who could have led going into break but were wasteful in the many chances they created.

MISSED CHANCES

JKUAT could have gone 1-0 up in the 41st minute on the counter but Mildred Kaguha spurned the chance with only USIU-A goalkeeper Becca Awino to beat.

Advertisement

Two minutes later, they were punished as Otieno scored from a penalty corner to put the side coached by Willis Okeyo ahead.

USIU-A grew in confidence and pinned their opponents in their half and the second goal, that seemed inevitable, came in the 56th minute from yet another penalty corner.

JKUAT pushed for a way back into the game but USIU-A stood firm.

JKUAT coach Samuel Oungo refused to let the relegation talk occupy his post-match.

“We don’t want to think about relegation just yet Our focus is on the remaining matches where we are targeting wins. In today’s match, we had our chances but we fluffed them. We played well but luck was not on our side," said Oungo.

Okeyo said: “I’m happy that out training on penalty corners last week paid off. We have three points and we hope to extend the good run tomorrow(Sunday) when we play Strathmore.”