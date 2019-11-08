Unbeaten Blazers face tricky Lakers test

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Blazers, formerly Telkom will put aside their financial constraints when they welcome Lakers on Sunday in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium.

Blazers are struggling to raise funds for next month’s Africa Club Championships in Ismailia, Egypt after their title sponsor Telkom Kenya pulled out in July.

The champions top the standings with 26 points from 10 matches while Lakers are placed fifth with 15 points from 11 matches.

Blazers coach Jos Openda has predicted a tough match after both sides played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Kisumu.

The veteran coach said they want to maintain their unbeaten run and win all their remaining ties against Kenyatta University, Sliders and United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) to defend their title.

“We can’t afford to falter now when we are looking for a sponsor. Any sponsor would want to associate with a winning side and that’s what we are all about. While we are keen on retaining the league title, the players are disturbed ahead of the Club Championships since they don’t know their fate,” said Openda.

He added: “Interestingly, during the first leg we came from behind to force a draw against Lakers and therefore we know what to expect. Despite hiccups in training sessions where some players have not been able to attend, we have prepared well and we look forward to a positive result.”

Lakers coach Austin Tuju said they will be out to end Blazers' unbeaten run.

“They have really boasted about their unbeaten run for the longest time and we hope to be that team that finally halts the run. We have trained well and the squad is raring to go,” said Tuju.

The Kisumu-based club will start their tour of Nairobi against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agricultural Technology (JKUAT) on Saturday.

In the men’s Premier League, Butali Sugar Warriors will be seeking to cement top spot with victory over Western Jaguars on Saturday.

Butali have 36 points from 14 matches while Jaguars are fifth with 21 points from 15 matches.

Relegation-threatened Sikh Union play Greensharks in another top tier clash.

FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium)

Saturday

JKUAT v Lakers (12pm)

Oranje Leonas v MSC(2pm)

Sikh Union v Greensharks (4pm)

Butali v Western Jaguars(6pm)

Sunday

Telkom v Lakers (9am)

MSC v Nakuru (11am)

UoN v Wazalendo Youth (1pm)

Strathmore University v Kenya Police (3pm)

Wazalendo v Parklands (5pm)