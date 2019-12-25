Wakachunga ready to lead Butali as Owoka resigns

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Butali Sugar Warriors assistant coach Godfrey Wakachunga is ready to fill in the position left by head coach Dennis Owoka who stepped down last week ahead of the 2020 Kenya Hockey Union season.

Wakachunga and Owoka were appointed in 2017 following the death of acclaimed coach Cliffe Okello.

Owoka is said to have joined a non-profit making academy –Tunza Sports - that nurtures sports in the primary schools in Kisumu rural with a branch in Mombasa.

Wakachunga, a former Butali player, said he is up to the task but was quick to note he will leave the decision to the management.

“I’m ready to lead the team if given the chance but I will not go ahead of myself. Whether the management is going to get a tactician within or outside it’s their decision to make and I will respect the outcome,” he said.

“I have been working under Owoka for two seasons now and I know my way around now. I therefore look forward to next season as we intend to defend the title knowing pretty well it will not going be easy considering how competitive the league has become.”

On possible transfers, Wakachunga noted: “I don’t think so. We have a rich squad and no player has so far indicated their intension to leave the club and therefore there will be no need to sign new ones."