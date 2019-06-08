Western Jaguars end Wazalendo's unbeaten run

By TITUS MAERO

Western Jaguars beat Wazalendo 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match at Musingu Secondary School in Kakamega on Saturday.

Jaguar’s Conrad Wafula and Robinson Omutekete each scored in the second half to end Wazalendo’s unbeaten run in the top flight league.

Wazalendo, under coach Fidhelis Kimanzi, had won all their first four league matches to ascend to the top of the league standing table with 12 points.

The Nairobi-based outfit have thus far beaten Strathmore, Nairobi Sikh, Green Sharks and Chase Sailors.

Jaguars’ victory saw them increase their points tally to 13.

Jaguars lethal forward Gilbert Okanga missed a golden scoring opportunity in 12th minute when he blasted wide a rightwing cross from Kelvin Machinji.

After a barren first half, Jaguars’ Wafula rounded defender John Riob before beating goalkeeper Bright Keengwa to grab a deserved lead on 42 minutes.

Roving forward Omutekete sealed Wazalendo’s fate through a field goal in the 58th minute.

“There was team work among the players and they also played with determination which earned us the victory,” said Jaguars coach Malungu.

“My players kept falling down due to the slippery ground as a result of the heavy rain that is pounding the area” lamented Wazalendo coach Kimanzi.

Elsewhere, former champions Kenya Police conceded late on to draw 2-2 with USIU in a thrilling men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium. In the women's top flight, champions Telkom were made to sweat before overcoming USIU 2-1 at the same venue.

RESULTS

USIU 1-2 Telkom (Premier League -women)

Kenya Police 2-2 USIU (Premier League - men)

Parkroad Tigers 3-1 MKU (National League - men)

MSC 0-0 Nakuru (Super League - women)