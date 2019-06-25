Veteran Bassi in repeat win at Total Excellium Economy Run

By NATION CORRESPONDENT

More by this Author

Driving his 1989 Alfa 75 fuel injection saloon, Micky Bassi achieved an impressive repeat win in last weekend’s Total Excellium Economy Run. He used only 2.54 litres of petrol to cover the 94-kilometre route giving him an outstanding fuel consumption of 37 kilometres per litre. Renowned Concours d’Elegance competitor Sati Gata Aura finished a worthy second in a two-litre Alfa GTV sports coupe made in 1973.

This carburettor engine car was the oldest machine in the annual event and consumed five litres of fuel beating the newer cars with fuel injection engines.

Shyam Soni finished third driving an Alfa 156 saloon equipped with a 1800 cc fuel injection engine.