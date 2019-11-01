Vivo to power EA Classic Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

Vivo Energy Kenya through its Shell V-Power and Aviation Gas (Avgas) brands will be the official fuel sponsor of the 2019 East Africa Classic Rally.

The sponsorship valued at approximately Sh2.7 million, will ensure that all the marshals and officials vehicles are fuelled throughout the rally period.

The company will also provide Avgas to four rally drivers under the same partnership.

The 2019 East African Safari Classic Rally team has finalised its route plans for the ninth edition of the competition to be held later this month.

Raju Chagger, the Clerk of the Course and his team of officials returned from Tanzania where they had gone to check the final route plans for the nine-day competition.

“We managed to complete our final checks in Tanzania assessing conditions as it is continuously raining in the areas. However, there are no real concerns, as the roads are all passable with some tricky muddy sections, but won’t affect the rally," said Chagger.

Chagger added: “Few stages in Tanga region may be a concern, if the current weather pattern remains. However, we do have alternate routes planned and will only make the change after receiving our report from the two-day advance car. So far my plan to complete all 24 stages is on track.”

The team is now happy with the route set up on both sides of Kenya and Tanzania.

The total distance will be 4,500km of which 1,700km will be competitive.

Bidco Africa and Vivo Energy are also co-sponsors of the Classic Rally.

The Safaricom-sponsored event will start from the Whitesands Hotel in Mombasa on November 28. The first car will be flagged off at 7am.

The final stage will be run at the Mombasa Cement on December 6 where the first car will hit the road due at 12 noon.

The leading car will be expected at the Whitesands Hotel from 1:30pm onwards.

Every day the rally will be raced over three competitive stages, and transport or liaison sections.

On any given day of the rally, crews will be expected to cover between 390km — 500km (combined distance of stage and transport).