Plans for weekend Meru Rally move into top gear

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Nineteen cars have entered this weekend’s KCB Meru Rally.

Out of these, nine are Mitsubishi Evo10s, seven Subarus and one each of the VW Polo, Toyota and Skoda Fabia models.

Ian Duncan and Tejveer Rai are among the leading drivers missing out of the competition.

Drivers will get a chance to check the route of the Rallye Sport Club-organised rally tomorrow from 6am-6pm.

Rally cars will also be inspected on Friday by the Technical Team at the Meru Heritage Hotel in Nkubu.

Baldev Chager goes into the event at number two in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Advertisement

Chager maintains his lead at the top of the overall standings of the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) series. He has won the KNRC title thrice and the Safari Rally also three times in his illustrious rallying career.

Chager leads with 123 points with three more rounds of the series remaining. He is followed by Carl Tundo with 96, Manvir Baryan 91, Tejveer Rai 63 and Ian Duncan 38.

The first car will be flagged off at 7am by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi from the KCB in Nkubu. Stages will then be as follows: SS1 Kiraitu at 7.18am, SS2 Kinoro Tea Factory (8.01am), SS3 Meru Showground (8.59am), SS4 and SS8 Kenya Re (10.12am and 12.13pm), SS5 and SS9 Ntugi (10.15am and 1.16pm), SS6 and SS10 Mungania (10.28am and 1.29pm), SS7 and SS11 and Meru Showground (11.26am and 2.27pm).

There will be seven competitive stages. The total distance will be 283 kilometres long of which 155kms will be competitive distance.

The Meru Showground stage of 5kms long will be done three times while Kinoro Tea Factory, Kenya Re, Ntungi and Mungania will be done twice.

Helen Shiri is out to shine as one of the few ladies in Kenya who is assigned with the duties of the Clerk of the Course for the KCB Meru Rally.