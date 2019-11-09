Accident forces Manvir Baryan out of Meru Rally

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Africa rally champion Manvir Baryan suffered a neck injury when his Skoda Fabia hit a stone and rolled several times at Kibui area inside Nkunga forest, on the second leg of the KCB Meru Safari Rally.

The Kenyan together with his English navigator Drew Sturrock had gained time on Carl Tundo and Baldev Chager, when the vehicle hit a stone as they negotiated a bend, sending the vehicle rolling about five kilometres from Meru town.

The wreck of the Skoda Fabia which Africa rally champion Manvir Baryan and his navigator Drew Sturrock were using in the KCB Meru Rally inside Nkunga forest, five kilometres from Meru town on November 9, 2019. PHOTO | CHARLES WANYORO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Baryan was airlifted to the Agha Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

Sturrock had no visible injuries though he was also taken to the hospital for check up.

Meru County deputy police commander Francis Wahome told Nation Sport the vehicle was extensively damaged and consequently, they bowed out of the race.

Advertisement

“I had my phone camera on hoping to capture the vehicle zooming past us. Two vehicles had passed and the people were excited as they heard the roar of the next one. Unfortunately, we saw this one rolling,” George Maina, who filmed the accident, said.

Baryan had finished third as the teams went for the first pit stop at Kambakia ASK show ground.

Rescue team led by Dr Siyat Arte quickly evacuated the two to Nairobi for medical attention.